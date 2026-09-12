Maxim Ryzhenkov Represents Belarus at BRICS Summit in India

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed the upcoming schedule of high-level and top-level meetings with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.

On the sidelines of the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, Maxim Ryzhenkov held a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Maxim Ryzhenkov with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

"We discussed the full spectrum of our relations: the upcoming schedule of high-level and top-level meetings; the holding of the next session of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry, science, technology, and culture; the implementation of various ideas and proposals from both sides; the introduction of electronic visas for Indian citizens visiting Belarus; the launch of new flights between Belarus and India; and the creation of additional mechanisms to support and develop bilateral trade and political cooperation," said Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The Minister noted that relations between Belarus and India are developing very dynamically. "Trade turnover has been growing impressively over the past few years. Moreover, it is not just the volume of financial flows that is increasing; the range of goods moving from Belarus to India and vice versa is also expanding. It is a mutually beneficial process. Furthermore, if we combine the export of services and goods, we reached a level of approximately $1.1 billion last year. This year, we are already seeing trade turnover growth of around 25–30%," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Maxim Ryzhenkov indicated that Belarus is satisfied with the current state of relations with India. "We hope that in the near future we will be able to delight our citizens with some very good and interesting developments in our cooperation with this country," the minister concluded.

The 18th BRICS summit is taking place in New Delhi on September 12–13.

The Indian capital is hosting 26 delegations from various countries—including BRICS partner states—as well as international organizations. The main theme of India's current BRICS chairmanship is "Fostering resilience, innovation, cooperation, and the principles of sustainable development."