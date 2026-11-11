Meeting Held in Minsk Between Turchin and the Head of Rosatom

The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP) represents a major leap for the country into the elite tier of the nuclear energy sector. This was noted during a government meeting on November 11. Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev discussed the ongoing energy cooperation between Belarus and Russia. The agenda included, among other topics, the technical specifications for the third unit of the BelNPP. The objective is to achieve the highest possible level of localization, with a focus on involving more Belarusian companies in the project’s implementation.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"It has become a good tradition to meet in November to review results and outline plans for the future. Just yesterday, the presidents of our two countries highlighted the positive momentum across all areas of cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation. In my view, the partnership between our country and Rosatom serves as a clear testament to this."

Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom":

"I would like to begin with a very pleasant official task: to convey best wishes from our leadership and government—and personally from Vladimir Mishustin. It is also very gratifying that our presidents, while reviewing the vast spectrum of our bilateral relations, specifically highlighted the constructive and highly beneficial cooperation taking place at the government level."

The BelNPP has already generated 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which has made it possible to displace more than 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas.