3.70 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.37 BYN
Meeting of Belarus and Russia MFA Boards to be Held in Moscow
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Joint foreign policy approaches, the functioning of the Union State, bilateral cooperation, and the use of soft power will be discussed on November 25 on the sidelines of the panel meeting of the Belarusian and Russian Foreign Ministries.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov is visiting Moscow at the invitation of his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Following the event, the signing of a board resolution and a plan for inter-MFA consultations for 2026 is expected.