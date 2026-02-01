Meeting of Union State's Council of Ministers to be Held in Moscow

On February 2, a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State will be held in Moscow. The Prime Minister of Belarus arrived in Russia to participate.

The meeting's agenda includes 14 issues. These include the results of trade and economic cooperation, designating products from Belarusian and Russian manufacturers as "Union State goods," the establishment of a fundamentally new structure—the Union State Committee for Standardization and Quality—and the launch of rail passenger service between the border areas of Belarus and Russia.