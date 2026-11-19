Mejlis of Turkmenistan granted observer status at the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

During a meeting in Avaza—held as part of the autumn session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA)—Igor Brilevich, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, met with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. The head of the Turkmen parliament expressed her gratitude to the Belarusian side for their assistance in securing observer status for the Mejlis within the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. This was reported by the press service of the Council of the Republic.

The head of the Turkmen parliament thanked the Belarusian side—and personally, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, Natalya Kochanova—for supporting the decision of the CIS IPA Council to grant the Mejlis of Turkmenistan observer status within the Assembly.

According to Gulmanova, this marks a new chapter for the country’s parliament, enabling it to actively adopt best legislative practices from its counterparts within the Commonwealth. Furthermore, she shared significant news regarding the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution initiated by the Turkmen side.

In turn, Igor Brilevich congratulated his Turkmen colleagues on these momentous developments, expressed his appreciation for their warm hospitality, and acknowledged their high regard for the bilateral partnership.

"Please believe that we are genuinely pleased with Turkmenistan’s successes, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that our relations continue to strengthen and develop for the benefit of our countries and peoples," emphasized the Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic. The decision to grant the Mejlis of Turkmenistan observer status with the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS) was made during a meeting of the Assembly’s Council in Avaza. The Mejlis has become the first national parliament to receive this status; previously, it had only been granted to partner international organizations.