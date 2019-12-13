Methods of Information Warfare - 2022: Fakes, the Influence of Opinion Leaders and the Culture of "Abolition"

NATO calls the human mind and its perception of information a new area of warfare. The whole strategies to manipulate our minds are being developed at the NATO iHub Innovation Center. And the alliance's cybersecurity center, which has the status of a military organization, is located nearby, in Tallinn. Experts believe that what we are witnessing today is a completely new type of weapon, used for the first time on such a scale. A detailed analysis of new methods of information warfare is in the author's commentary by Maria Petrashko.

NATO now and then boasts of its new capabilities, active expansion and arms supplies to Ukraine. But for some reason, they are studiously silent about their new kind of cognitive warfare weapons - "war of minds" or "war in minds". "The human mind and its perception of information is regarded as a new area of warfare" - this is how the NATO Innovation Center iHub outlined its tactics. That is, a separate division with separate funding manipulates minds. Public opinion is used as a weapon to influence and destabilize the nation. How do they manage to destabilize the nation? The first and the easiest, but still very effective way is fakes.

Fake: In the Bryansk Region, the unknown persons burned cars with symbols of support for the special operation in Ukraine.

The goal is to create the illusion of strong disunity in Russian society.

The uniqueness of the information war with Russia is not just in its scale, but also in its military-strategic approach. One main theme is chosen, like the alleged massacre in Bucha, and it is promoted for a certain period of time. And, of course, it is not NATO or the IHub center that publish it on its pages, it is done by the paid media. Conditionally.

Fake: In Russia, on May 9, a general mobilization of men will be announced for sending to Ukraine. It is reported by CNN, citing "British and American high-ranking military personnel."

Fake: The Moscow metro mobilizes its employees for a possible sending to a special operation, and threatens those who disagree with dismissal. This is reported by the media.

Rumors of general mobilization appear almost from the very beginning of a special military operation.

The goal is to bring a little doubt to Russian society and inspire confidence in the Ukrainian one.

Fake: The Associated Press news agency claims that about 600 people died because of the explosion in the Drama Theater of Mariupol. Responsibility for their deaths lies with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In fact, the explosion in the Drama Theater was set off by Azov fighters. And in support of this, there are a lot of facts. But the task of the Western media is to demonize the Russian military, that is, false accusations of massacres, rapes, shootings and explosions will continue.

The effect of fakes, of course, exists. But it is short-lived. Over time, the emotions will subside. And the audience will start to have questions. And here are just outside crises of non-virtual reality: such as price increases, problems with electricity and food supplies - "hello sanctions" - in general, against the background of hunger and cold, which obviously threatens some parts of the world - questions to blame Putin and Lukashenko for all the troubles will lead to protests and votes against the current governments. And there are more and more questions every day. How can they distract the attention of the audience? That's right, Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie came to Lvov, visited a coffee shop. And then, especially for her, the Ukrainian film studio turned on the siren to show that an air strike had been announced in the city, and you need to run to the shelter. Naturally, this was all filmed on camera. We are shown Angelina Jolie entering the shelter. This is probably a very great achievement. After she goes there, the siren is turned off so as not to interfere with the city's continued existence. There were no attacks on that day. Accordingly, this is just a Hollywood production, in order to then distribute such videos and show what horror. Artemy Lebedev

Divorce in a Hollywood way. This method is called working with opinion leaders. The same Max Barskikh, allegedly in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is also a technology. If even famous singer Barskikh is not afraid to go to the Armed Forces, then you go too. Let me remind you that the AFU lacks recruitment and experiences desertion. Yet, no one will tell you the fact that Barskikh flew there only for a couple of days to shoot. Ukrainians have been admiring the white and fluffy Holoborodko in the series "Servant of the People" for three years. And this perfect president from the blue screen comes into real life and, of course, wins the election. Is it coincidence?

What we are witnessing today in the Western media is the most expensive PR campaign in history. It had analogues, but on a smaller scale, I do not remember such an intensity of hatred for everything Russian. America has extensive experience in aggressive coordination of information flows, with which our compatriots are almost unfamiliar. But the Ukrainian campaign is much more expensive than the campaign against the same Trump. Kristina Potupchik, political strategist

And today we read hundreds, if not thousands, of fakes about the Russian army every day. We see the support of Ukrainian fascists from opinion leaders, celebrities in their slogans "Glory to Ukraine", sometimes "Glory to Wuhan". We have even encountered a new culture, the culture of "cancellation", Russians will not be sold Chanel handbags, will not be shown a series on Netflix, will not be allowed to participate in the Olympics. And the world will be forbidden to read Dostoevsky, to listen to Tchaikovsky. Purpose? Make the nation feel like an outcast, like unworthy and humiliated third-class people.

They want to show how cool they are. So Russia started the operation, we started our sanctions - and that's it, Russia defaults. It's as if it really came from the measures they used. In fact, there are no consequences at all. 70% of what we observe now are attempts to form an information field. Nikolai Starikov, politician

All this sanctions policy has the highest degree of populism. After all, this only generates self-identity in both Belarusians and Russians. We seem to be moving away from imposed values, returning to ourselves. And even more so it contributes to the cohesion of the nation. Although, as we remember, the goal of the NATO center iHub is to destabilize it from within. If you think that this is your opinion, this is your opinion and no one is manipulating you, you are in the hands of professionals.