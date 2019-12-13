Lukashenko holds meeting on international agenda, functioning of economy, development of cooperation in different parts of the world

President of Belarus held a meeting with the leadership of the Government, the President’s Executive Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. First of all, they talked about the upcoming international meetings. This discussion can be considered a preparation for a series of talks between Alexander Lukashenko and his foreign counterparts. The year has been tense, said the Belarusian leader. A number of visits of the head of state were postponed to the winter period.

Development of cooperation with the countries of the African continent

One of the promising areas for work is in the south. As the President of Belarus said, "Africa is the future! And these words set the trend of promotion on the promising continent. Moscow and Beijing, Washington and Brussels are fighting for a place in the sun there."

International agenda, functioning of the economy, development of cooperation in different parts of the world - Lukashenko held the meeting

Belarus comes to the region without colonial pretensions, with favorable proposals for cooperation in various spheres. We are ready to supply equipment, to work together for food security and mining. We are ready to share technologies and competencies.

А. Lukashenko announced a number of international negotiations and visits