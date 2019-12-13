International observers tell about their first impressions of organization of election campaign in Belarus

More than 40 international observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly are currently working on the elections in Belarus.

A special commission has arrived in Brest. During their visits to polling stations, they communicate with the chairmen and members of the commissions. They familiarize themselves with all the documentation, as well as with the conditions for safe and comfortable voting. First of all, they are guided by the Convention on Standards of Democratic Elections, Electoral Rights and Freedoms in the CIS countries.

The first impressions from the organization of the election campaign in our country are positive. A full assessment will be given at the end of the elections.

Sergey Karavaev, international observer from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly:

Today we can say that all polling stations opened on time. All polling stations are working. It is obvious: the commissions are prepared. Voters are coming. We looked at the figures for yesterday. There are everywhere, at all polling stations in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Katerina Kirillova, resident of Brest: