"These figures could have been even higher if not for the unilateral coercive measures arbitrarily imposed by a number of Western countries against Belarus. The sanctions pressure policy promoted by these countries violates the economic and social rights not only of Belarusian citizens but also of citizens of many other countries. For example, the ban on the use of Belarusian airspace makes civil aviation unsafe and calls into question the European Union's Green Deal. The West has closed most (and in some places, all, such as Lithuania) land border crossings. As a result of Belarus's Western neighbors' abuse of their geographical position, humanitarian and economic losses are evident. Belarus has managed to reorient its economy and build a system that provides our citizens with a decent standard of living. At the same time, we call on the EU to return to dialogue and lift all illegal restrictions, as such actions have no place in the modern civilized world."