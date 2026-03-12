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The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called the abandonment of nuclear energy a strategic mistake for Europe. In this regard, the ministry also drew attention to Lithuania's plans to build its own nuclear power plant.

Ruslan Varankou, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus has commented on the statement by the European Commission President. He said that this was no surprise to Minsk: "We have always believed that energy security should be based on real needs, not political expediency. And, naturally, in the interests of the nation."

The MFA Spokesperson drew attention to the interesting transformation that has occurred in Lithuania's attitude toward nuclear energy. "Just yesterday, the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant was being declared an 'existential threat' and a 'tool of blackmail,' with protest notes being sent out, and today, in Vilnius, they're seriously discussing how to acquire nuclear power themselves. Apparently, the electricity bills after the BRELL rupture proved more convincing than any political slogans," he said.