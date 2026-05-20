MFA Belarus Lodges Protest with Lithuania's Chargé d'Affaires over UAV's State Border Violation

Erikas Vilkanecas, Lithuania’s charge d'affaires ad interim in Belarus, was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A strong protest was lodged against him regarding yet another flagrant violation of the Belarusian state border by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Lithuanian territory.

"On May 17, 2026, a Ukrainian Chaika UAV, which was initially heading to the Russian Federation to strike targets within Russian borders, was detected near the village of Stanislavtsy in the Dokshitsy District of the Vitebsk Region," Varankou said. "The Lithuanian side failed to take any action to prevent the combat drone from entering Belarusian territory, including promptly alerting the Belarusian Armed Forces, in contrast to the measures the Belarusian side takes in similar situations."