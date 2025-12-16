MFA: No official request from Vilnius to organize meeting with Belarusian side

No official request from Vilnius to organize a meeting with Belarusian side hasn't been received yet. This was announced by Spokesperson of the Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Varankou, BelTA informed.

"We would like to note the evolution of public statements from the Lithuanian side, which has moved from a categorical rejection of any political dialogue to an expression of readiness for contacts at the ambassador-at-large level," Varankou said. "At the same time, we note that, despite this shift in rhetoric in the media, no official proposal or request to organize a meeting through diplomatic channels has been received from Vilnius."