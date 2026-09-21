MFA on Breakup of Radiation-Safety Pact: Kiev Undermines Protection of Its Own Citizens

MINSK, September 21— The Foreign Ministry on the rupture of a radiation-safety agreement: Kiev is undermining the protection of its own citizens.

The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Ruslan Varankov, said that the Ukrainian side’s decision to terminate the bilateral intergovernmental agreement with Belarus on prompt notification of a nuclear accident and cooperation in the field of radiation safety undermines the protection of Ukraine’s citizens, BelTA reported.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus received with deep regret the decision of the Ukrainian side to terminate the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on prompt notification of a nuclear accident and cooperation in the field of radiation safety,” Ruslan Varankov said. “The Belarusian side has not received official notification of this decision through diplomatic channels, whereas under the terms of the agreement it will cease to have effect upon the expiry of six months from the moment such notification is received.”

The foreign ministry’s press secretary noted that this step will not cancel cooperation as such. Belarus and Ukraine remain parties to the 1986 Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident, which continues to operate in full. In addition, official notification mechanisms through the IAEA are preserved.

“However the bilateral format is not a simple duplication of the convention. It is a more operational, concrete and predictable way of interacting. The most tangible thing that will go with the agreement is early warning, a direct round-the-clock communications channel and an annual exchange of data on the safety of nuclear facilities,” Ruslan Varankov explained.

In his words it is especially telling that such a decision is being taken precisely by Ukraine — a state that, like Belarus, suffered colossal losses from Chernobyl and, one would have thought, should understand better than others the price of belated information.

“Kiev cannot fail to realize that it is undermining the protection of its own citizens, sacrificing them to momentary political expediency that has nothing in common with radiation safety,” the MFA press secretary stressed. “Radiation risk knows no state borders and does not divide people into ours and theirs. When it is a matter of timely notification, of monitoring data, of a forecast of the spread of a release, the count is in hours and sometimes in minutes.”

Ruslan Varankov noted that in these conditions any gap in operational interaction will turn into a potential threat to the life and health of ordinary people on both sides of the border.