Belarus is ready to accelerate the international legal procedures for joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member. This was stated at the signing ceremony of the Protocol on the results of consultations between the SCO member-states and Belarus, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The signing ceremony was held on January 17 in Varanasi (India) after consultations of the authorized representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member-states and the authorized representative of Belarus. The event was attended by Igor Bely, head of the main department for Asia, Africa and Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.