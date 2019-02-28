PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus watching with alarm escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan

As the Foreign Ministry of our country stated, “Belarus consistently pursues a peace-loving foreign policy, fundamentally speaking in favor of resolving any disputable situations exclusively by peaceful means.” Today, Pakistan has temporarily suspended trains to India. In the morning the Indian army responded with fire on the night shelling of the Pakistani military. Mortar attack lasted about an hour. There is no information about the victims.

