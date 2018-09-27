PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus MFA: US base in Poland will not be able to enhance the necessary stability in the region

Belarus is going to develop its own approaches in the event of the construction of a US military base in Poland. That is how the Foreign Ministry of our country reacted to the corresponding plans of Warsaw and Washington.

Earlier, during a meeting with Donald Trump in the White House, Andrzej Duda proposed the creation of an American military base in Poland.

The Foreign Ministry is sure that militarization will not be able to enhance the necessary stability in the region. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All