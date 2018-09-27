3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarus MFA: US base in Poland will not be able to enhance the necessary stability in the region
Belarus is going to develop its own approaches in the event of the construction of a US military base in Poland. That is how the Foreign Ministry of our country reacted to the corresponding plans of Warsaw and Washington.
Earlier, during a meeting with Donald Trump in the White House, Andrzej Duda proposed the creation of an American military base in Poland.
The Foreign Ministry is sure that militarization will not be able to enhance the necessary stability in the region.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All