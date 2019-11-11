3.43 RUB
Belarus advocates for establishment of national dialogue to overcome contradictions in Bolivia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on the website of the department the following statement:
"Disagreements in Bolivian society should not become an excuse for illegal actions leading to unpredictable consequences. The current situation in Bolivia should be resolved exclusively peacefully within the law and the Constitution of the country. We express support for all efforts aimed at restoring national consent in Bolivia, and we hope that peace and stability will be established there as soon as possible."
President of Bolivia Evo Morales resigned, because of the mass protests. He called that measure an attempt to calm the situation.
