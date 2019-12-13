Belarusian Foreign Ministry calls Armenian position on Lukashenko's statements original

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called original the Armenian position on the approaches to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, defined by the President of Belarus at the meeting of the CSTO Council and the meeting with the Secretary General of the CSTO. A spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoli Glaz told this to journalists, commenting on the statement of his Armenian counterpart Vahan Hunanyan, BelTA informs.



"You know, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has taken a very original position. Belarus has always been faithful to its allied obligations not in words, but in deeds throughout its history. The current difficult moment is one of them. It is unprofessional to question this obvious fact," said Anatoli Glaz. - Integrity is one of the features of our foreign policy. That is why our partners and allies can have confidence in us in the future. If other countries behaved the same way, many problems would be avoided."



"It is absolutely clear that the approaches voiced by the President of Belarus are not aloof, but on the contrary, they are based on reality, are clear and honest in an allied way, without political games and intrigues, and we should discuss issues when it comes to the fate and lives of people," said a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.



He noted that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was present at the summit, which was held online due to the haste with which Armenia had called it. He gave all the necessary comments to his colleagues, heads of state. "What does this belated assessment by the Armenian Foreign Ministry mean?" - Anatoly Glaz remarked.



The spokesman reminded that the Belarusian side had consistently advocated a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, making significant efforts in all available formats, both multilateral and bilateral: "The former and current leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are grateful to the Belarusian head of state for his sincere desire for peace and well-being for all peoples of the South Caucasus and his personal contribution to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.



Therefore, we recommend our friends and partners to carefully read and re-read the numerous speeches of the head of the Belarusian state on this difficult, but quite solvable issue".



