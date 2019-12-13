Belarusian Foreign Ministry calls statements of State Department and EEAS with concern for Belarusian pinnacle of cynicism

Statements of the State Department and the European External Action Service (EEAS) with concern for the Belarusian citizens are the pinnacle of cynicism. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz when answering questions about these statements in connection with the change in the list of administrative procedures assigned to Belarusian embassies, BelTA writes.

"We have not addressed them with a request for legal expertise of our legislative acts," Anatoli Glaz emphasized. - Belarusians, in principle, do fine without their valuable advice on how to live and build their independent state. The time of valuable instructions for us has gone with Bill Clinton."

"The US is one of the world champions in the number of absolutely draconian norms of domestic legislation. Surveillance of citizens, baseless arrests, authorized torture, prisons outside national jurisdiction, and so on. Not only we, but most civilized countries of the world have big questions about this," Anatoly Glaz pointed out.

"The United States, where today more than 1106 "prisoners of January 6" are being beaten in solitary confinement, where S. Rhodes, who did not even go near the Capitol, gets 18 years in prison for allegedly storming it, and D. Biggs, who did not touch anyone, gets 17 years, where the current Venezuelan diplomat A. Saab is illegally imprisoned, where D. Schulte is given an 80-year prison sentence just for telling the trut, have, in principle, no right to teach anyone about democracy and human rights," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"Our counter-partners have suggested that the adoption of the decree allegedly harms thousands of Belarusians," he continued. - But at the same time they slyly kept silent about the damage their actions cause to millions of our compatriots. Entire sectors of the Belarusian economy with hundreds of thousands of employees are under illegal sanctions. Belarusians have been deprived of normal air communication with Western countries, even the sale of tickets for our citizens and maintenance of airplanes has been restricted at the whim of the U.S. leadership, the supply of important medical supplies for the treatment of Belarusians has been limited, electronic payments for business and between relatives on different sides of the border have been hindered, cargo communication with the EU with a huge number of those working in this industry has been practically paralyzed, as well as the cargo traffic with the EU has been reduced.

What can be said - the simple obtaining of Schengen and American entry visas by Belarusians is, excuse me, a quest, lasting for months, and sometimes accompanied by frankly humiliating requirements and procedures. Let them think about their consular functions and services," said the official representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.