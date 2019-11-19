3.43 RUB
Belarusian Foreign Ministry on international assessments of parliamentary elections
Belarus invited a record number of international observers to the elections, showing maximum transparency. This is stated in the commentary of the Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry on international assessments of the parliamentary elections in Belarus. Anatoly Glaz noted that, according to many of them, the election campaign was calm, organized, open, transparent and competitive, in full accordance with national legislation and our international obligations. This is confirmed, in particular, by statements by the missions of the CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Foreign Ministry regretted that the OSCE mission could not completely move away from politicized assessments, and recalled that "there are no ideal electoral systems and, if you wish, you can find flaws in any electoral process in any country in the OSCE area."
