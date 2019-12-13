Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs makes report on human rights violations in the West

Strengthening bilateral contacts with a specific economic component becomes especially important amid sanctions pressure from the collective West. However, and this is an obvious fact, it's still a question of who will be more harmed by these suffocating methods.





The Belarusian Foreign Ministry published a report on the most resonant cases in a number of countries of the collective West, which unreasonably took upon themselves the functions of a global quasi-judge of human rights situations in other countries.





The Belarusian Foreign Ministry once again reminds us that before imposing their vision of human rights in other regions, our colleagues in the West would do well to look at themselves.





The report applies to 21 countries - several countries of the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, the most active "advocates" of economic sanctions and other restrictive measures.









Do Western countries have moral grounds for global mentoring? They might have it, if the "teachers" themselves had an impeccable record in what they want to "teach" others. This latest report on human rights abuses in some Western countries demonstrates that the states of the collective West are very far from the moral standards, when it comes to human rights. Human rights are a universal concept, not the prerogative of the collective West. Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus





Report of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry: 40 pages of truth about the West





The document contains no comparisons or ratings: the violators are placed in alphabetical order and there is no claim to completeness of the existing human rights violations in the countries of the collective West. There are only a few examples of the democratic standard practices of the Western defenders of law and order. There are reliable references to eloquent photo and video materials. In the report of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry they are competently accompanied by a certain legal qualification in terms of compliance with the international obligations undertaken.





These stories, reflected in the report for the last year, are enough to notice the hypocrisy in the Western politicians' assessments of the human rights situation at home and in other countries.





There is not a word of condemnation or edification in the Belarusian report, in contrast to some of our self-righteous "partners".



