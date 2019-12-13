Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirms sentence against German citizen and is in contact with German diplomats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has confirmed the sentence against a German citizen and said that the foreign ministries of the two countries are holding consultations on the subject. This issue was commented to BELTA by Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz.

“Contacts with the German side on this issue, of course, continue. This criminal is a German citizen and we understand the German side's concern for him. In full compliance with international norms and bilateral agreements, the Belarusian side has provided consular access to this person. At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, the Belarusian side has proposed specific solutions to the existing options for the development of the situation. Consultations on this topic are being held by the foreign ministries of the two countries,” said Anatoli Glaz.