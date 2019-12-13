Belarusian Foreign Ministry urges Warsaw to restore border contacts

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry urged Warsaw to restore border contacts to avoid tragedies on the border. So the Foreign Ministry commented on the note received by Poland on the death of a Polish border guard from a fatal wound at the hands of one of the migrants, who tried to cross the Belarusian-Polish border. Minsk assured that it would consider the note, taking into account all the circumstances, as well as expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of Information and Digital Diplomacy - spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Belarus:

However, the Polish side several years ago, on its own initiative, broke off interaction with Belarus in the law enforcement sphere. It stopped contacts on legal assistance, as well as the dialog on the border commissioners. All this was done unilaterally by the Polish leadership. Our position is consistent - we are open to mutually respectful dialog. Belarus is also ready to restore cooperation in the law enforcement sphere.

Representatives of Lithuania and the EU have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Belarus