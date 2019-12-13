3.42 RUB
Belarusian Foreign Ministry comments on response to unfriendly actions of Lithuania and Latvia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus today commented on retaliatory measures to the unfriendly actions of Lithuania and Latvia.
The day before, the government established a ban on imports of certain goods from Lithuania, including food, construction products and household appliances. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that possible claims of the Lithuanians should be addressed to their own authorities, who make decisions contrary to their national interests.
Sanctions against Belarus are counterproductive. Such actions only strengthen the self-isolation of our Baltic neighbors, undermining their already weakening economic potential.
Igor Nazaruk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus:
"After the border crossings were closed, ordinary people, ordinary businesses suffer first of all. We couldn't stay away from these actions, which we can't call arbitrary. We have repeatedly said at all forums: Western sanctions are illegal! And we have always been in favor of constructive, equal interaction. It is useless to talk from a position of force, especially with Belarus. We call once again: come to your senses, because you are harming yourselves."
