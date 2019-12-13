Belarusian Foreign Ministry comments on response to unfriendly actions of Lithuania and Latvia

The day before, the government established a ban on imports of certain goods from Lithuania, including food, construction products and household appliances. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that possible claims of the Lithuanians should be addressed to their own authorities, who make decisions contrary to their national interests.

"After the border crossings were closed, ordinary people, ordinary businesses suffer first of all. We couldn't stay away from these actions, which we can't call arbitrary. We have repeatedly said at all forums: Western sanctions are illegal! And we have always been in favor of constructive, equal interaction. It is useless to talk from a position of force, especially with Belarus. We call once again: come to your senses, because you are harming yourselves."