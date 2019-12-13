Belarusian Foreign Ministry: Parties of conflict show wisdom and save people's lives

Belarus hopes that the agreements will become the basis for the establishment of a lasting long-term peace in the region and a progressive resolution of the conflict following the generally recognized principles and norms of international law.

As stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country, "we sincerely welcome the achievement, with the direct and active assistance of Russia, with an agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This prudent decision made it possible to stop the bloodshed and avoid new casualties.