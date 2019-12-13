3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Belarusian Foreign Ministry makes statement on situation in Ecuador
The Belarusian side has expressed its firm support to the government of Ecuador in restoring constitutional order in the country. This was stated to journalists by the press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, writes BelTA.
"Belarus stands for the principles of strict observance of law and order. We believe that their violation always leads to disastrous consequences, destruction and tragedies. This is the consistent position of our country. In this regard, we express our firm support to the Government of the Republic of Ecuador in restoring constitutional order in their country and support the legal efforts of the state authorities aimed at overcoming the current critical situation as soon as possible and restoring peace and tranquility both on the streets of Ecuador and in the Ecuadorian society as a whole," said Anatoli Glaz.
The Foreign Ministry drew attention of the Belarusian citizens, currently in Ecuador, to the need to strictly follow the recommendations of the local authorities. The nearest Belarusian diplomatic mission is in Colombia. Telephone number: +57 (314) 211-7551.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All