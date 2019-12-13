Belarusian Foreign Ministry makes statement on situation in Ecuador

The Belarusian side has expressed its firm support to the government of Ecuador in restoring constitutional order in the country. This was stated to journalists by the press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, writes BelTA.

"Belarus stands for the principles of strict observance of law and order. We believe that their violation always leads to disastrous consequences, destruction and tragedies. This is the consistent position of our country. In this regard, we express our firm support to the Government of the Republic of Ecuador in restoring constitutional order in their country and support the legal efforts of the state authorities aimed at overcoming the current critical situation as soon as possible and restoring peace and tranquility both on the streets of Ecuador and in the Ecuadorian society as a whole," said Anatoli Glaz.