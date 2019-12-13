Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz commented on the non-admission of Belarusian parliamentarians to the session of the OSCE PA in Romania, writes BELTA

The 31st session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will start in Bucharest on June 29. However, Romania refused to grant the right of entry for the Belarusian parliamentarians. Thus, the Romanian authorities have deliberately disrupted the participation of the delegation of the National Assembly of Belarus in the annual session of the OSCE PA.

"Bucharest's actions lead to even greater disunity in the already serious escalation of the military and political situation in the OSCE region. But to deep regret, such unlawful steps by a group of Western countries have already become a certain system," Anatoly Glaz said.