Forced retaliatory measures - Belarusian Foreign Ministry comments on introduction of additional restrictions on supply of goods from EU
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the introduction of additional restrictions on supplies to Belarus of some goods originating from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.
"The Government of Belarus has decided to introduce forced retaliatory measures to the systematic unfriendly actions of the European Union and some of the most aggressive EU countries against the Republic of Belarus. A ban on imports from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia of certain goods, including drinks, cosmetics, tableware, textiles and footwear, has been established. This decision does not affect the goods imported for personal use," explained in the ministry.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Belarusian side notes with great regret the continuing attempts of the mentioned EU countries to become leaders of the Western anti-Belarus agenda.
"Such a line on the destruction of friendly ties between the peoples of our countries, continuous invention of new restrictions, spreading misinformation about the real situation in Belarus cannot be explained. And these are not only economic restrictions. We are talking about the restriction of freedom of movement of people and goods, bans on the payment of pensions and alimony, illegal confiscation of goods and freezing of assets through an expansive interpretation of sanctions, threats to nationalize Belarusian state property.
