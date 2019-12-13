Forced retaliatory measures - Belarusian Foreign Ministry comments on introduction of additional restrictions on supply of goods from EU

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the introduction of additional restrictions on supplies to Belarus of some goods originating from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

"The Government of Belarus has decided to introduce forced retaliatory measures to the systematic unfriendly actions of the European Union and some of the most aggressive EU countries against the Republic of Belarus. A ban on imports from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia of certain goods, including drinks, cosmetics, tableware, textiles and footwear, has been established. This decision does not affect the goods imported for personal use," explained in the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Belarusian side notes with great regret the continuing attempts of the mentioned EU countries to become leaders of the Western anti-Belarus agenda.