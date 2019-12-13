Russian Foreign Ministry: Belarus' admission procedure to SCO to be launched at summit in Samarkand

Belarus' admission procedure to the SCO is expected to be launched at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing today, as BelTA reports.



"A number of forward-looking decisions are planned to be taken. There are plans to sign a memorandum on Iran's obligations to become a member state, which will open the way for Tehran to join the founding documents and international treaties of the SCO. It is also expected that the procedure for admitting Belarus to the SCO will be launched. In addition, memoranda have been prepared that will formalize the status of Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia as SCO dialogue partners. The process of providing dialogue partnership to Bahrain, Maldives and some other countries will be launched," said Maria Zakharova.



Maria Zakharova stressed the importance of the fact that after a long break, caused by the pandemic, the leaders will get together for a summit in person. "This will provide an opportunity to have a thorough, frank conversation on a wide range of issues on the SCO agenda and current international issues," she said.



According to her, a sizable package of documents has been prepared for the summit. "Presently it includes about 20 documents: the parties' consolidated positions on further development of the SCO and other relevant issues of the global agenda are to be included into the Samarkand Declaration of the SCO Leaders", Maria Zakharova explained. In the economic sphere, the document portfolio will be replenished with a number of conceptual decisions aimed at developing effective economic and transport corridors, cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation and other areas.



"We are convinced that the outcome of the upcoming meeting will contribute to strengthening the SCO as an important factor in contemporary international relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry official concluded.



