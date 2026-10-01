Mikhail Mishustin Arrived in Belarus for Two-Day Visit

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Belarus for a two-day visit.

The head of the Russian government will participate in meetings of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, scheduled for October 1–2, as well as meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Moreover, the "INNOPROM. Belarus" international industrial exhibition is taking place in Minsk during this time—an event to which Mishustin typically attaches great importance. Notably, it was the Russian Prime Minister who invited his counterparts to visit the exhibition during an August meeting of EAEU heads of government.