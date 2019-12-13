Foreign Ministers of Belarus and China discuss bilateral relations, SCO format and world agenda in Beijing

Belarus and China should face global challenges and threats together. There is a willingness to translate political trust between the countries into high-quality cooperation. This was stated today at the talks between the Foreign Ministers of Belarus and China.

Greetings from the year 4721. This is the time according to the Chinese calendar. And we can say that the relations between Belarus and Beijing have really gone far into the future. We make decisions together in the SCO, feel support on the way to BRICS. We work fruitfully within the framework of international organizations. We promote the development of a polycentric world order and oppose the use of force. We are in favor of resolving issues at the negotiating table. This was stated at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Belarus and China. .

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“Regarding our membership in the SCO, I would like to thank you personally once again on behalf of the Belarusian side, because we understand how much the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, your staff, your representatives in the SCO secretariat, your ministry have provided the necessary assistance to our accession. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on assuming the chairmanship of this organization. I would like to say that you can count on any support from the Belarusian side. We are ready to enrich the work of the SCO with new interesting projects and some of our proposals, to work in close cooperation under your chairmanship, and we hope that you will find it useful. After all, we too, like you, want the SCO voice to sound louder and stronger in the international arena.”

Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, Head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee: