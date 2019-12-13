3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Tajikistan noted high level of bilateral relations
Minsk and Dushanbe continue the course of strengthening bilateral cooperation. The Belarusian capital hosted a meeting of the Foreign Minister of Belarus with his counterpart from Tajikistan within the framework of the CIS Council of Ministers.
The foreign ministers noted the high level of bilateral relations and the effective system of interaction within the framework of multilateral organizations.
During the talks, the main emphasis was placed on the intensification of trade and economic cooperation, development of industrial cooperation and humanitarian interaction. The parties also touched upon the organization of the 17th meeting of the Belarusian-Tajik intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which is scheduled to be held in Minsk within the framework of the International Specialized Exhibition Belagro-2024.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All