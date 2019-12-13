Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Tajikistan noted high level of bilateral relations

Minsk and Dushanbe continue the course of strengthening bilateral cooperation. The Belarusian capital hosted a meeting of the Foreign Minister of Belarus with his counterpart from Tajikistan within the framework of the CIS Council of Ministers.

During the talks, the main emphasis was placed on the intensification of trade and economic cooperation, development of industrial cooperation and humanitarian interaction. The parties also touched upon the organization of the 17th meeting of the Belarusian-Tajik intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which is scheduled to be held in Minsk within the framework of the International Specialized Exhibition Belagro-2024.