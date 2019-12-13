Foreign Ministers of UN General Assembly discuss prospects of developing trade and economic cooperation

The ministers of foreign affairs of Belarus and Vietnam discussed the prospects of developing trade and economic cooperation, including joint projects in the area of industrial cooperation, on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The meeting was open and constructive. Vladimir Makei also held talks with his Syrian counterpart. Diplomats confirmed their mutual interest in further development of political dialogue and trade and economic interaction. The relevant issues of the international agenda and bilateral cooperation were also discussed during the meeting with representatives of Mozambique, Jamaica, Estonia and Hungary.