SCO defense ministers lay flowers at "Ode to Fortitude" monument in Tashkent

Tashkent hosted the regular Meeting of Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. Apart from the heads of defense ministries, the Belarusian delegation represented by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin took part in the meeting. According to the agenda of the meeting the parties exchanged opinions on challenges and threats to military security and measures to neutralize them. Our Minister of Defence presented the position of the Belarusian side on this topic, assessed the state and prospects of regional and international security.