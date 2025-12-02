Minsk and Algeria Agree to Strengthen Friendship and Adopt Roadmap for 2026-2027

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a3bdf2-2cdd-4dd2-9de2-431a0a34d5a5/conversions/00e79ad1-d401-4729-aba6-df2bc23cd3ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a3bdf2-2cdd-4dd2-9de2-431a0a34d5a5/conversions/00e79ad1-d401-4729-aba6-df2bc23cd3ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a3bdf2-2cdd-4dd2-9de2-431a0a34d5a5/conversions/00e79ad1-d401-4729-aba6-df2bc23cd3ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a3bdf2-2cdd-4dd2-9de2-431a0a34d5a5/conversions/00e79ad1-d401-4729-aba6-df2bc23cd3ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Following official talks, Belarusian and Algerian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed a joint statement on strengthening the friendship and partnership between the countries, BelTA reports.

In the presence of the two leaders, a number of documents were also signed, the most important of which is a roadmap for developing cooperation between Belarus and Algeria for 2026-2027.

"Money loves silence. Therefore, we won't include specific contracts in the roadmap. That would probably be wrong. But the main areas and the designated areas (who is responsible for which) must be defined in the roadmap. With specific deadlines for implementation," Artur Karpovich, Belarus’ Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and co-chair of the Belarusian-Algerian intergovernmental commission, told reporters.

He explained that the roadmap is being adopted for two years, as everything is changing rapidly in the world: "Perhaps there's little point in creating a five-year roadmap. The roadmap should be for the near future."

The minister noted that Algerians are an Eastern people, and sometimes certain issues are difficult to resolve. "But when they see that you have an open soul, an open heart, then they treat you accordingly. We establish a dialogue with every minister, and a very concrete one at that," he said.

It has already been decided that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission will be held in Minsk in the first half of February 2026.

Agreements have been signed on military-technical cooperation, animal health, scientific research, technological development, and innovation.

Memoranda of understanding were signed at the level of relevant agencies on cooperation in the legal sphere, scientific research and industrial development, agriculture, entrepreneurship and innovation, and higher education.