Minsk Drafts National Security Memorandum With Myanmar

Minsk has prepared a draft memorandum on national security cooperation with Naypyidaw, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich told journalists after a meeting with Myanmar’s National Security Adviser and Minister in the Office of the President.

This is Tin Aung San’s first visit to Belarus. The two countries are strengthening cooperation. The sides discussed implementation of agreements reached by the two heads of state in various fields, including the economy and agriculture.

According to Volfovich, the partners would like to see Belarusian tractors on their fields; they are also interested in Belarusian firefighting equipment and in developments of the defense industry.

They spoke about security, exchanged views on the international situation and the shaping of a multipolar world, and discussed the challenges and risks that small states in particular face today, as well as modern threats, including drug trafficking, human trafficking and cyber threats.

Aleksandr Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

“In order to give practical substance to the agenda of our meeting, a draft memorandum on cooperation has been prepared between the State Secretariat of the Security Council and the security apparatus of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. That draft contractual memorandum was handed to the Myanmar side, received with interest; they asked for a pause to study and consider its provisions. We subsequently agreed that such a framework document is needed, one that will contribute to more planned work by our offices, since they also coordinate matters of the security bloc. The upshot of our understanding is that we have mapped further paths of interaction, and that will indeed promote closer relations between our countries.”

According to Volfovich, 16 Myanmar service members will come to Belarus in the near future for training at the Military Academy. Minsk and Naypyidaw reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation and to common approaches to questions of international and regional security.

Following the meeting, agreements were reached to expand cooperation with an emphasis on practical measures.