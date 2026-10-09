Minsk Hands Kyiv a Protest Note After a Drone Strike Maims a Belarusian

On October 9 Ivan Novitsky, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Belarus, was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The reason was a Ukrainian drone attack on a Belarusian-registered cargo truck in Russia’s Bryansk region. A Belarusian citizen was left with severe injuries.

Ruslan Varankov, head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Directorate and spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

“The diplomat was handed a note of protest stating that Kyiv had already been warned that such actions are unacceptable. The vehicle’s nationality was obvious, and the Belarusian side has grounds to treat the attack as deliberate. The Ukrainian side has been cautioned against repeating such actions. It was stressed that responsibility for their consequences rests entirely with Ukraine. Belarus reserves the right to take adequate measures in response.”

The Belarusian side urgently calls on Kyiv to stop provocations that lead to escalation.