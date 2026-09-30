Minsk to Host Council of Ministers of Union State on October 1

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State is scheduled to take place in Minsk on October 1. The agenda has been finalized and includes 15 items.

Ahead of this significant integration event, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin met with the State Secretary of the Union State, Sergey Glazyev. The discussion focused on trade, economic, financial, and industrial cooperation between Belarus and Russia, as well as a review of results achieved over the past three years.

"In the macroeconomic sphere, we have developed and agreed upon a forecast for the socio-economic development of the Union State through 2028. We are seeing the benefits of our integration. In the industrial sector, a decision was made to grant products from Russian and Belarusian manufacturers the status of 'Union State goods.' A joint body—the Committee on Standardization and Quality of the Union State—has been established to organize and coordinate activities regarding product quality assurance. Significant work has been accomplished in the transport sector, including the harmonization of railway tariffs for the transport of mineral and construction cargo and the launch of cross-border suburban rail services. An agreement has also been signed between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on establishing a unified electricity market for the Union State," Alexander Turchin noted.

A number of tasks regarding agricultural policy and digital signatures remain to be addressed between now and the end of 2026. Particular attention is also being paid to ensuring equal rights for citizens of Belarus and Russia. As noted during the meeting, the majority of the planned objectives have been achieved.