Minsk and Moscow intend to strengthen cooperation in all areas

The leaders call this platform the most important economic and communication project of the Union State. Perhaps the most important issue is political and economic pressure on Belarus from the collective West. The leaders voiced a unified approach to countering the sanctions policy.

Another important topic within the framework of the Forum of Regions is scientific and technical cooperation in the context of digitalization, as well as the development of a long-term strategy for the integration of the Union State until 2030. In this context, the strengthening of the allied media is also taking place. The request is to develop immunity from fake news. As the leaders noted, the union of Belarus and Russia is a value that must be passed on to future generations.