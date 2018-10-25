3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Minsk concerned about US intention to withdraw from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Belarus, said today that such a move would have caused significant damage not only to the regional security system, but to global strategic stability.
The Foreign Ministry of Belarus urges to refrain from such hasty decisions, which are fraught with serious consequences. Belarus is a country party to the INF Treaty, while strictly complying with all its obligations. Belarus considers this document as one of the most important objects of modern architecture of international security, which previously contributed and will contribute to the reduction of tensions in Europe.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All