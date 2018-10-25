Minsk concerned about US intention to withdraw from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Belarus, said today that such a move would have caused significant damage not only to the regional security system, but to global strategic stability.

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus urges to refrain from such hasty decisions, which are fraught with serious consequences. Belarus is a country party to the INF Treaty, while strictly complying with all its obligations. Belarus considers this document as one of the most important objects of modern architecture of international security, which previously contributed and will contribute to the reduction of tensions in Europe.