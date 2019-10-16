CIS Mission notes calm and systematic preparations for parliamentary elections in Belarus

The ODIHR/OSCE Mission began observing elections in Belarus. The long-term observers from the international structure came to Minsk. The CIS Mission notes the calm and systematic progress of preparations for the upcoming political event.



Sergey Lebedev notes that the registration of observers from the CIS is being conducted. Applications are submitted from all Member States. 302 observers from the Commonwealth countries have already been registered in the CEC today. The Mission includes 400 people. The elections to the Council of the Republic will be held on November 7, to the House of Representatives on November 17.



