CIS Mission to take part in monitoring Presidential Elections in Belarus

"It’s planned that the CIS observers will work in all regions of the country. They will be present at the polling stations from the moment they open until the end of the voting process on the election day. The Mission will announce its statement on the results of monitoring the election campaign in Belarus on August 10," BelTA reports, referring to Maria Gutsalo, adviser to the press service of the Commonwealth Executive Committee.

