Alexander Lukashenko’s opinion on events in Ukraine

The President of Belarus believes it is extremely important to stop the conflict, as long as it is possible. Our country is ready to provide a negotiating platform for this purpose at any time. The most important thing now is to stop the loss of life. However, the Ukrainian leadership has been held hostage by external control and is not ready to make rational decisions to stop the conflict.

