Moscow Gathers Allies: CSTO Collective Security Council Session to Be Held on November 11

A session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on November 11 in Moscow, chaired by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reports BELTA, citing the Kremlin press service.

"The agenda includes discussions on key aspects of cooperation and measures to further improve the CSTO’s collective security system, as well as current international and regional issues," the press service noted.

Plans include the signing of several multilateral documents, such as a final Declaration and a CSTO Counter-Terrorism Strategy through 2030—an initiative developed by Russia. A decision will also be made regarding the transfer of the CSTO chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan, effective January 1, 2027.