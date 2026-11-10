On November 10, an international forum organized by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will open in Moscow. This is a new platform for dialogue on a wide range of pressing issues facing Eurasian countries today. Participants—politicians, diplomats, ministers, and public figures—will discuss important issues of international and regional security. Today, as the West continues to pursue an aggressive policy, and Europe openly arms itself and prefers to continue the conflict in Ukraine rather than negotiate, it is crucial to strengthen trust between CSTO member states and work together to prevent common threats.

Hayk Khalatyan, Head of the Analytical Center for Strategic Research and Initiatives (Yerevan):

"I reckon, the main problem is that incorrect geopolitical calculations were made. First and foremost, they assumed that Russia would be defeated very quickly, using its own resources to recoup its losses. On the other hand, there are serious socioeconomic problems caused by poor domestic decisions: in the social, economic, and migration spheres, where it would be very difficult for the ruling European elites to fundamentally change their policies, as doing so would be admitting that this crisis is the result of their actions. Therefore, unfortunately, one can assume that unless significant electoral changes occur, the current European elites will increasingly escalate the external threat to maintain power, and this will lead to nothing good."

Also today, a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils will be held in Moscow.