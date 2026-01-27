MP Gigin: Participation in Board of Peace - Opportunity for Belarus to Influence Global Agenda

"We were among the founders of the UN, and this was not simply a formal role, as some may imagine. For example, Belarusians played a key role in preparing the first session of the UN General Assembly. Then we were the country that provided a platform for the Commonwealth of Independent States; its headquarters are located here. Now, the fact that Belarus was invited to the Board of Peace is very important in terms of our country's international authority. In addition, many forget that the Board of Peace, its establishment, was approved by a UN Security Council resolution as part of the settlement of the crisis in Gaza that means it is not an anti-UN project at all. Although Trump says that he is not against the UN, we understand that if the Board of Peace proves its efficiency in resolving crises and conflicts (which is still in question), then against this background the UN will demonstrate helplessness. Obviously, the authority of one organization will grow, and the other will decline. It is a kind of competing structure with the UN, but diplomacy is the art of opportunity. And our country did well to join first, because this is an opportunity for us to be engaged in solving key issues, related to the international political agenda."