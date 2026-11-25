National security has been and remains the number one issue. The creation of a people's militia is a necessity dictated by the times.

Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Director General of the National Library:

"The creation of a people's militia is part of the concept of ensuring our country's defense capability. This process began neither today nor yesterday—extensive preparatory work has been carried out. We know that our defense of the borders of the Republic of Belarus relies on both the regular army of the Armed Forces and the territorial defense system, where local authorities and the people's militia play a significant role. Even from open sources, we have seen how the head of state has repeatedly emphasized the need to create such units that would become a true support, since modern warfare demonstrates the need to consider and utilize the strengths of terrain and geography. In our case, these are forests, rugged, marshy terrain—that is, areas where it is convenient to operate, including using guerrilla warfare methods. This is not only a tribute to our history, which is in itself important, but also, again, an appreciation of the potential of the Republic of Belarus in defending our country."