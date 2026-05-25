Myanmar military delegation is currently visiting Belarus

Exchanging experience in air defense, communications, the military industry, and personnel training. A Myanmar military delegation, led by the Minister of Defense, is currently visiting Belarus. Everything is according to protocol: an honor guard and a red carpet. General Khrenin personally greeted their counterpart from Myanmar.

During the talks, the military personnel of the two countries discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation. The guests were introduced to the military training system and visited the Air Force and Air Defense Forces command post. This is General Tun Aung's first visit as Minister of Defense, underscoring the high level of trust between Belarus and Myanmar.