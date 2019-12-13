N. Eismont: Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss sanctions and "recognition" with Angela Merkel, it would be beneath his dignity

The conversations of Alexander Lukashenko and Angela Merkel haunt some Western politicians. Their rhetoric confirms once again: they simply do not care about refugees. Their political interests and personal ambitions are much more important.

Estonia has shown just such an example. Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets stated that allegedly Alexander Lukashenko put forward a condition that he would end the migration crisis at the borders of the EU only in case of receiving recognition and lifting the sanctions.

It's fake! Press Secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont responded to the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

"This statement means that they know nothing about the process that is currently underway to resolve the refugee problem. No words were spoken about sanctions or some kind of "recognition" during the conversations. Moreover, this issue does not existfor the Belarusian society, which elected Alexander LukashenkoPresident of the country. The Estonian Foreign Minister should bear in mind that the transcripts of these conversations are kept both in our country and in Germany. You can turn to the partners in the European Union, where the access to the reliable information may be provided," Natalya Eismont emphasized.