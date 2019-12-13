N. Eismont to Estonian Foreign Ministry: Estonia knows nothing about solving refugee problem the and is of no import in it

The talks of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel haunt the minds of some Western politicians. Their rhetoric proves it once again: they simply do not care about refugees. Their political interests and personal ambitions are much more important. Estonia showed such an example.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country decided to make a fortune on people's grief. Eva-Maria Liimets said that Alexander Lukashenko allegedly set a condition during a telephone conversation with the Acting German Chancellor on Monday saying that an end to the migration crisis at the borders of the EU is possible only through his recognition as the President and lifting the sanctions. This is a fake!

Press Secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont responded to the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

"This statement means that Estonia knows nothing about the process that is currently underway to resolve the refugee problem and is of no import in it. It would be beneath the dignity of the President to raise such issues or impose such conditions in the course of the conversation. Not a single word was said about sanctions, let alone some kind of "recognition". Moreover, for the Belarusian society, which elected Alexander Lukashenko the President of the country, this issue does not exist. The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry should keep in mind that the transcripts of this conversation are stored both in our country and in Germany. Let them turn to partners in the European Union - they can get the reliable information there", emphasized Eismont.